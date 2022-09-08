See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Alexander Morf, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alexander Morf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They completed their residency with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Dr. Morf works at SANTA BARBARA INTERNAL MED GRP in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Santa Barbara Internal Medicine Group A Medical Corp.
    5333 Hollister Ave Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 964-9858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Dyslipidemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 08, 2022
    Excellent Doctor. Listens and explains things well.
    SSK — Sep 08, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Morf, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932485281
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
    Internship
    • Providence Hosp-Wayne St U
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Morf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morf works at SANTA BARBARA INTERNAL MED GRP in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Morf’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Morf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

