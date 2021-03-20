See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Alexander Miric, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (6)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Miric, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Miric works at Kaiser Permanente 322 Thousand Oaks Medical Offices in Los Angeles, CA.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente 322 Thousand Oaks Medical Offices
    4760 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 20, 2021
    Dr. Miric is and exceptional Surgeon. Very professional and patient. He replaced my left hip and I was up walking and hour after my surgery with minimal pain. Due for my right hip replacement surgery in August.
    Tarra Bailey — Mar 20, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Miric, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    31 years of experience
    English
    1619048691
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
    Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miric has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Miric works at Kaiser Permanente 322 Thousand Oaks Medical Offices in Los Angeles, CA.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miric. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miric, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miric appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

