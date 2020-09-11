Dr. Alexander Minard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Minard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Minard, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Minard works at
Locations
Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation400 Matthew St Ste 306, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful, knowledgeable and kind. So is his medical staff!
About Dr. Alexander Minard, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minard works at
Dr. Minard has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Minard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.