Dr. Millis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Millis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Millis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA.
Dr. Millis works at
Locations
Virginia Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center2384 COLONY CROSSING PL, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 423-3636
Henrico Family Physicians LLC3460 Mayland Ct Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 423-3636Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Millis's staff at his Henrico office is courteous and efficient. He has been thorough and aggressive with trying to manage my medicines. We are successfully lowering my A1C from 14(!) to 7.9 now=5 Stars
About Dr. Alexander Millis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Millis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millis has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Millis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millis.
