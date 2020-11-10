Dr. Alexander Mercer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Mercer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Mercer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mercer works at
Locations
Alexander J. Mercer M.d. LLC418 Creekstone Rdg, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 494-8988
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr. Mercer for years and value his opinion and expertise. His staff are very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Alexander Mercer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1821153511
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercer has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mercer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.