Oncology
Dr. Alexander Melamed, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Melamed works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-3410
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
Oral Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
Oral Cancer Screening

Gynecologic Cancer
Colposcopy
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Cervical Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Uterine Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Breast Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colorectal Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Endocervical Curettage
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Lung Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Pancreatic Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Skin Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Vaginal Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
Vulvectomy
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 28, 2021
    I was seen very quickly. The doctor was very patient, and made sure all my questions were answered.
    — May 28, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Melamed, MD

    Oncology
    English
    1811254154
    Education & Certifications

    Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Melamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Melamed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Melamed works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Melamed's profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Melamed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melamed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

