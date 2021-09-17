Overview

Dr. Alexander Mejia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They graduated from PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATILICA DEL ECUADOR / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Mejia works at GenesisCare in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.