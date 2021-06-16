Dr. Meilan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander Meilan, DO
Overview
Dr. Alexander Meilan, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Meilan works at
Locations
Scripps Mercy Hospital Behavioral Health Unit4077 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 260-7220
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
My husband and I went to Dr. Meilan as new patients. It just so happens that my husband had fallen the night before and as we found out when we went to Scripps he had broken his hip. We were very lucky that it happened to be Dr. Meilan that we saw that afternoon! Letter we sent to Dr. Meilan I just wanted to write you and tell you how very much Hans and I both appreciate the care that he (we) received from you on June 4th, you really “went the whole nine yards”! I don’t know what we would’ve done if you hadn’t stayed late and advocated for him to be admitted to the hospital instead of having to go to urgent care which no doubt would’ve been an ordeal already adding to what we already experienced from his accident!
About Dr. Alexander Meilan, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1285097162
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meilan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meilan works at
Dr. Meilan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meilan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meilan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meilan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.