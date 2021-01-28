Dr. Medvedev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Medvedev, MD
Dr. Alexander Medvedev, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They graduated from SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with AdventHealth GlenOaks.
Dr. Medvedev works at
Advance Clinical Lab Inc1 Tiffany Pt Ste 110, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 924-1160
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Compassionate and intelligent. Knows what hes talking about. Will listen to you and take you seriously.
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1588893101
- SHYMKENT MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Medvedev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medvedev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medvedev works at
Dr. Medvedev has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Drug-Induced Mental Disorders and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medvedev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Medvedev speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Medvedev. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medvedev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medvedev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medvedev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.