Dr. Alexander McLawhorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander McLawhorn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. McLawhorn works at
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1065Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 705-2113
Hospital for Special Surgery523 E 72Nd St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1065Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Had my hip replaced a year ago. Everything went great. Saw Dr McLawhorn in his Stamford Ct office. Had the surgery at Stamford Hospital. Easy in and out. No traffic, no parking headaches, perfectly professional. The process from my first appointment to my one year check went well and smoothly. I would recommend him to anyone needing a joint replacement. Only issuer id he's is so busy, you may have to wait a while to get an appointment
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1659695302
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
