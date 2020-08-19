Overview

Dr. Alexander Mbakwem, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Mbakwem works at Optum - Family Medicine in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.