Dr. Alexander Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Mayer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Stafford Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
Beth Israel Medical Center Cardiology147 E 26th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10010 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors Greenwich Street255 Greenwich St Rm 510 Fl 5, New York, NY 10007 Directions
Mount Sinai Doctors Sheepshead Bay1523 Voorhies Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Mayer, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Male
- 1023278041
Education & Certifications
- Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center - Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship|Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center - Interventional Cardiology Fellowship|Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center-Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship|Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center-Intervent
- Beth Israel Medical Center, University Hospital Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Beth Isreal Med Ctr/U Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York College Osteopathic Medicine Old Westbury
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Stafford Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mayer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.