Dr. Alexander Mauskop, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Alexander Mauskop, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Downstate and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Mauskop works at NYU Langone Cardiovascular Associates-Midtown East in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Prevention
    133 E 58th St Ste 301, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 755-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain
Mitral Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dyslipidemia
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coccygeal Pain
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Septic Embolism
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Third Degree Heart Block
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 08, 2022
    Made me comfortable right away. He saw I was on the wrong medication that was making my blood pressure worse. He made changes & explained why. His manner is kind and non-judgemental. He sent me for an echocardiogram which showed the problem. The new medication got rid of dizzy spells & breathing problems. I wouldn't go to anyone else.
    Elizabeth Meszaros — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Mauskop, MD

    Cardiology
    15 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
    1215194659
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    • Brookdale Hosp
    • SUNY Downstate
    • CUNY Brooklyn College BA/MD program
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Mauskop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mauskop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mauskop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mauskop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mauskop works at NYU Langone Cardiovascular Associates-Midtown East in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mauskop’s profile.

    Dr. Mauskop has seen patients for Chest Pain, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mauskop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mauskop speaks Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mauskop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mauskop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mauskop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mauskop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

