Overview

Dr. Alexander Martinez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Advanced Orthopedic Center in Punta Gorda, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.