Dr. Alexander Martinez, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Alexander Martinez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Martinez works at Advanced Orthopedic Center in Punta Gorda, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Orthopedic Center
    350 Mary St Ste F, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 639-6699
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Cape Coral
    2721 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 210, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 431-4625
    Fort Myers
    6811 Porto Fino Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 431-4625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 21, 2022
    Dr. Martinez is a very professional and caring doctor. Would highly recommend him. He actually takes the time to educate you about your problem and presents several routes you can take for resolution.
    About Dr. Alexander Martinez, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205151750
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pain Medicine - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Metropolitan Hospital Center
    • New York Medical College
    • University of Miami
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

