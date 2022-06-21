Dr. Alexander Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Martinez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Orthopedic Center350 Mary St Ste F, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 639-6699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cape Coral2721 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 210, Cape Coral, FL 33904 Directions (239) 431-4625
Fort Myers6811 Porto Fino Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 431-4625
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez is a very professional and caring doctor. Would highly recommend him. He actually takes the time to educate you about your problem and presents several routes you can take for resolution.
About Dr. Alexander Martinez, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205151750
Education & Certifications
- Pain Medicine - Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
- University of Miami
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
