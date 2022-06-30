Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marmureanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Universitatea Din Craiova, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Centinela Hospital Medical Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 100 Medical Plz Ste 410, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions
- 2 6253 Hollywood Blvd Apt 1108, Hollywood, CA 90028 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marmureanu has operated on two members of my family. Each time the outcome was excellent. In addition, Dr. Marmureanu went above and beyond to ensure my father got the very best post-operative care, care that is crucial to successful surgery. Imagine how surprised I was when I rushed to the hospital the next morning post-surgery and I found Dr. Marmureanu asleep in the visitor's chair. He had been there most of the night. Since that time, Dr. Marmureanu, at my request has provided pro bono services to a number of patients that I've referred. For that, I'm appreciative. Dr. Marmureanu has always advocated for the patient, sometimes aggressively, but always worth the result!
About Dr. Alexander Marmureanu, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1821002171
Education & Certifications
- Universitatea Din Craiova, Facultatea De Medicina
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
