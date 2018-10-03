Dr. Alexander Markovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Markovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Markovich, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Hollywood1150 N 35th Ave Ste 620, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 989-9553Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Pines Primary Practice LLC601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 407, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 989-9553Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
South Florida Dialysis1 Oakwood Blvd Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 894-7500
Embassy Lakes Artificial Kidney Center11011 Sheridan St Ste 308, Hollywood, FL 33026 Directions (954) 430-9166
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is excellent at what he does. Also he listens to the patient which is rare now a days.
- Nephrology
- English
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
Dr. Markovich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markovich has seen patients for Proteinuria, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Markovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markovich.
