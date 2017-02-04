Dr. Marinbakh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Marinbakh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Marinbakh, PHD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Marinbakh works at
Locations
Advanced Surgical Urology PC2844 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 646-0909
- 2 454 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1, New York, NY 10033 Directions (646) 360-3702
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marinbakh is one of the best doctors. It is true you have to wait to see him, but he doesn't rush and takes time to listen to your concerns. He is very thorough and leaves no stone unturned at trying to find the right diagnosis. He is compassionate and helped me control my pain.
About Dr. Alexander Marinbakh, PHD
- Urology
- English, Russian
- 1043215320
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marinbakh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marinbakh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marinbakh works at
Dr. Marinbakh has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marinbakh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marinbakh speaks Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Marinbakh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marinbakh.
