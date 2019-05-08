Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maneffa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Dr. Maneffa works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Affiliates4401 Atlantic Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 481-3508
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maneffa?
We highly recommend Dr Maneffa - he is so kind and gentle with children and always listens to our issues and gives great advice and is very knowledgable! He is a great doctor! Our kids really like him - Thank you Dr Maneffa!
About Dr. Alexander Maneffa, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1881643658
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maneffa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maneffa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maneffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maneffa works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Maneffa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maneffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maneffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maneffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.