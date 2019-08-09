Overview

Dr. Alexander Lustberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lustberg works at Northern California Medical Associates (NCMA) in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.