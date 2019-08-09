Dr. Alexander Lustberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Lustberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Lustberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Northern California Medical Assoc. Inc.1701 4th St Ste 100, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 569-3234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Digestive Care Center, Annadel Medical Group85 Brookwood Ave Ste 10, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 303-8349
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- Western Health Advantage
- University Md Med Sys
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- American University of the Caribbean
- University of Maryland College Park
Dr. Lustberg has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lustberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustberg.
