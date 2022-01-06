Dr. Alexander Lurie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Lurie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Lurie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Lurie works at
Locations
Alexander Lurie, MD (Miami Beach Location)960 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 312, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 456-4840
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a nervous wreck before meeting Dr. Lurie because…going to the doctor is scary! But he was comforting, soothing, and completely professional! I’m glad to be his patient!
About Dr. Alexander Lurie, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821055963
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Dartmouth College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lurie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lurie works at
Dr. Lurie has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lurie speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.