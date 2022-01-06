Overview

Dr. Alexander Lurie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Lurie works at Miami Beach Family Medicine in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.