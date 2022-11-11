Dr. Alexander Losev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Losev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Losev, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Losev works at
Locations
NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn902 Quentin Rd Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (917) 736-9740
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am not sure if Dr. Losev remembers, but I saw him for the first time five years ago, and it was a pleasant encounter. Many years after I came back to visit him - seeing his care for his patients, kindness, and professionalism, I have only grown to respect and admire him more. He puts his time and patients before anything else, and if you are looking for a doctor who treats your condition and listens to you, I can assure you that you have come to the right place. Dr. Losev and the staff are all gentle, kind, and friendly, making you feel like a family! I am always looking forward to my following appointments with him with a smile.
About Dr. Alexander Losev, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1992732234
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Losev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Losev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Losev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Losev speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Losev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.