Dr. Alexander Lipyansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Lipyansky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Lipyansky works at
Locations
The Brooklyn Hospital Center86 Saint Felix St Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Directions (718) 250-6880
Advanced Urology Centers of New York - Fort Greene240 Willoughby St Apt 6B, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Lipyansky, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1922213032
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipyansky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipyansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipyansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipyansky has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipyansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipyansky speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipyansky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipyansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipyansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipyansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.