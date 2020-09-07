Dr. Alexander Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Lee, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Health System222 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Great. With 3 herniated discs I have issues. He's the only one who has helped.
About Dr. Alexander Lee, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1740269398
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, UMDNJ School of Medicine
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus|William Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
