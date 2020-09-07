Overview

Dr. Alexander Lee, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.