Dr. Alexander Lalos, MD
Dr. Alexander Lalos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Frederick Health Hospital, Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
UMG Gastroenterology125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 931-6620
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Dr. Lalos has been unbelievable during my wife transplant
- University of Virginia
- University of Virginia
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
