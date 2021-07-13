Overview

Dr. Alexander Kutikov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockledge, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Kutikov works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Rockledge, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.