Dr. Alexander Kurchin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Kurchin works at Rochester General Hospital Sgy in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.