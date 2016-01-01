See All Internal Medicine Doctors in East Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Alexander Kulischenko, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Kulischenko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA ECLECTIC MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Kulischenko works at RWJPE East Brunswick Primary Care in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aw. Kulischenko MD I Kulischenko MD
    495 Ryders Ln, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 (732) 651-0804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anxiety
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anxiety
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anxiety
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Sunburn
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Alexander Kulischenko, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447204565
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA ECLECTIC MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Kulischenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulischenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kulischenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kulischenko works at RWJPE East Brunswick Primary Care in East Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kulischenko’s profile.

    Dr. Kulischenko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulischenko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulischenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulischenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

