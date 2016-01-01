Overview

Dr. Alexander Kreines, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Kreines works at Advanced Spine and Pain Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.