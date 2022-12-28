See All Hand Surgeons in Aventura, FL
Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Krawiecki works at South Florida Surgery and Hand Care in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Surgery and Hand Care
    20895 E Dixie Hwy, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 519-4263

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Appendix Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Finger Clubbing Chevron Icon
Finger Disorders Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Dec 28, 2022
    After having surgery in nyc by a top hand surgeon for a severed tendon, Dr K saved my finger. He is skilled, compassionate and he liistens. His staff is fantastic.
    Elaine F — Dec 28, 2022
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841443835
    Education & Certifications

    • Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery
    • North Shore-Long Island Jewish Hopsital
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krawiecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krawiecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krawiecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krawiecki works at South Florida Surgery and Hand Care in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Krawiecki’s profile.

    Dr. Krawiecki has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krawiecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Krawiecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krawiecki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krawiecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krawiecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

