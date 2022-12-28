Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krawiecki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Krawiecki works at
Locations
-
1
South Florida Surgery and Hand Care20895 E Dixie Hwy, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (786) 519-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krawiecki?
After having surgery in nyc by a top hand surgeon for a severed tendon, Dr K saved my finger. He is skilled, compassionate and he liistens. His staff is fantastic.
About Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841443835
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Institute For Hand and Microsurgery
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish Hopsital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krawiecki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krawiecki accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krawiecki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krawiecki works at
Dr. Krawiecki has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krawiecki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krawiecki speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Krawiecki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krawiecki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krawiecki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krawiecki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.