Overview

Dr. Alexander Krawiecki, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Krawiecki works at South Florida Surgery and Hand Care in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.