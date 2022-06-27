See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Wenatchee, WA
Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus.

Dr. Kraev works at CONFLUENCE HEALTH in Wenatchee, WA with other offices in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Confluence Healthcentral Washington Hospital
    1201 S Miller St, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 662-2211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Billings Clinic Cody
    801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 230-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Billings Clinic
  • Campbell County Memorial Hospital
  • Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Partial Lung Collapse
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Partial Lung Collapse
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radio-Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    17 years of experience
    English, Russian and Spanish
    1841444197
    Education & Certifications

    Yale New Haven Hosp
    New York Presbyterian Hospital (Cornell/Columbia)
    New York Hospital Queens
    Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
    Dartmouth College
    General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kraev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kraev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kraev has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

