Dr. Alexander Kraev, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and is affiliated with Billings Clinic, Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus.



Dr. Kraev works at CONFLUENCE HEALTH in Wenatchee, WA with other offices in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.