Dr. Alexander Kirifides, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Kirifides, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Kirifides works at
Locations
1
Ostrum & Wisniewski Mds PA4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 454-9800
2
Metroform OB/GYN875 AAA Blvd Ste B, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 224-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kirifides is a great docor! He is thorough, caring and spends enough time with his patients so that you can ask questions and get thorough answers. He also has a very good sense of humor which I just love!!!
About Dr. Alexander Kirifides, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1184642134
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Muhlenberg
Frequently Asked Questions

