Dr. Alexander Kirifides, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alexander Kirifides, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Kirifides works at First State Women's Care in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ostrum & Wisniewski Mds PA
    4745 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 454-9800
    Metroform OB/GYN
    875 AAA Blvd Ste B, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 224-9400

  • Christiana Hospital

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breech Position
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Mastodynia
Maternal Anemia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Preeclampsia
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Abdominal Disorders
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Menstrual Migraine
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Thrombosis
Trichomoniasis
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
Vulvar Cancer
Yeast Infections
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Keystone Health Plan East
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Mar 12, 2022
    Dr. Kirifides is a great docor! He is thorough, caring and spends enough time with his patients so that you can ask questions and get thorough answers. He also has a very good sense of humor which I just love!!!
    Jen — Mar 12, 2022
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    23 years of experience
    English, Greek
    1184642134
    Christiana Hospital
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Muhlenberg
    Dr. Alexander Kirifides, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirifides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirifides has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirifides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirifides works at First State Women's Care in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Kirifides’s profile.

    Dr. Kirifides has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirifides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirifides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirifides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirifides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirifides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

