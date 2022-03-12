Overview

Dr. Alexander Kirifides, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Kirifides works at First State Women's Care in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.