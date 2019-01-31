Overview

Dr. Alexander Kim, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at WHITE MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.