Dr. Alexander Kim, DO

Gastroenterology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Kim, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial and Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at WHITE MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Adventist Health Physicians Network
    1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 2700, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 268-5000
    University of Ma
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 (410) 328-8731
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    White Memorial Medical Center
    1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 268-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health White Memorial
  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Duodenal Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malformation Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 31, 2019
    Dr. Kim was highly recommended by a friend of mine. He has an excellent bedside manner and he takes time to listen to your story. He is very knowledgeable and I felt like he had an answer to every single question I had. He is also a highly skilled endoscopist. I was told by other doctors that I would need a major surgery but Dr. Kim cured me without any incisions and I was able to go home on the same day of the procedure. He is the best!
    San Francisco — Jan 31, 2019
    About Dr. Alexander Kim, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1609190354
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    Internship
    • St Joseph Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Kim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

