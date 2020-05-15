Dr. Alexander Khalessi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalessi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Khalessi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Khalessi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
UC San Diego Health Medical Group9300 Campus Point Dr Ste 2A, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (619) 543-3500
UC San Diego Health - Hillcrest200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (858) 657-7000
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a left temporal AVM (Arteriovenous Malformation) brain surgery (Craniotomy) in March 2020 by Dr. Khalessi. After much research, I found one of the best neurosurgeons in the nation here in San Diego. Dr. Khalessi shared all the options for my disease and the best option to proceed. He took the time to answer all my questions in detail. Dr. Khalessi and his team at UCSD are excellent. I recommend Dr. Khalessi for any neurosurgery, in particular complex neurological surgeries.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073786661
- University Of Southern California
- USC & LAC Med Ctr
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Khalessi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalessi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalessi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalessi works at
Dr. Khalessi speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalessi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalessi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalessi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalessi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.