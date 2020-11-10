Dr. Alexander Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Kent, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Kent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kent works at
Locations
-
1
Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons LLC125 Doughty St Ste 330, Charleston, SC 29403 Directions (843) 722-7705
-
2
Eyecare Physicians & Surgeons404 Robertson Blvd, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 549-2578
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kent?
I've been a patient of doctor Kent for many years. Doctor Kent has done many procedures on my eyes and all with the utmost comfort. He is a very professional and courteous and experienced ophthalmologist. He and his staff have a great personality, and it's a pleasure to be seen by him and his staff. I have and always will recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Alexander Kent, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1770529539
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent works at
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.