Overview

Dr. Alexander Kent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kent works at Eye Care Physicans & Surgeons in Charleston, SC with other offices in Walterboro, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Pigment Dispersion Syndrome and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.