Dr. Kennon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Kennon, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Kennon, MD is a Dermatologist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.
Dr. Kennon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Dermatology727 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 385-7183Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dermatologic Surgery Specialists, PC308 Coliseum Dr Ste 200, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 742-2180
-
3
Winter Haven Office400 Avenue K SE Ste 3, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 293-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennon?
Scheduling is easy and staff was excellent. I have been going to Dr. Kennon for 2 years now and he has been a friendly, knowledgeable, and skilled doctor. He always has time to answer my questions and concerns. If you are looking for a great dermatologist, he and his staff will take great care of you!
About Dr. Alexander Kennon, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053675868
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennon works at
Dr. Kennon has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.