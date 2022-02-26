Overview

Dr. Alexander Kaye, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Kaye works at Haile Medical Group in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.