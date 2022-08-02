Dr. Alexander Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Katz, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Katz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Opthomology Office1155 Se Monterey Road Ext, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions
Katz Eye Center579 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 101, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 206-0393
Alexander Katz, MD, PA573 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 103, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 206-0393
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just started going to Dr. Katz ln July of 2022. He performed my first cataract surgery on 8/1. During the office visit, he explained my cataract condition and was more than willing to answer all my questions. His office staff went the extra mile to make me feel welcome as a new patient. On the day of surgery, he was kind and compassionate as I was very nervous. So far - so good. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Alexander Katz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Russian and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
