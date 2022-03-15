Dr. Alexander Kasatkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasatkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Kasatkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Kasatkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
Alexander Kasatkin M.d. PC28-02 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 475-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Kasatkin is very knowledgeable and takes his time to explain everything. Staff is very friendly and helpful. Great office!Thank you!
About Dr. Alexander Kasatkin, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasatkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasatkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasatkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasatkin has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasatkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasatkin speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasatkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasatkin.
