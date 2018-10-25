Overview

Dr. Alexander Kanevsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA.



Dr. Kanevsky works at Internet Behavioral Care in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.