Dr. Alexander Justicz, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Alexander Justicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Justicz works at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Holy Cross Medical Group
    4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 267-6770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Fibrillation
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Fibrillation
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation

Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Justicz is a Rock Star! If I could give him ten stars I would. He performed aortic valve replacement and double bypass on my husband. He was professional, kind, caring, and 100% patient with us answering questions and making sure we understood what would be involved. He even drew us pictures! We knew from the onset that we were in great hands! Three weeks since the surgery and my husband is already putting on the golf course. His staff is amazing as well! We can't thank them enough.
    wnb323 — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Justicz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265497473
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Residency
    • General Surgery & Cardiothoracic Research Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Justicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Justicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Justicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Justicz works at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Justicz’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Justicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

