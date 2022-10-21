Dr. Alexander Justicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Justicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Justicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Justicz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Justicz works at
Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group4725 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 267-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Justicz?
Dr. Justicz is a Rock Star! If I could give him ten stars I would. He performed aortic valve replacement and double bypass on my husband. He was professional, kind, caring, and 100% patient with us answering questions and making sure we understood what would be involved. He even drew us pictures! We knew from the onset that we were in great hands! Three weeks since the surgery and my husband is already putting on the golf course. His staff is amazing as well! We can't thank them enough.
About Dr. Alexander Justicz, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265497473
Education & Certifications
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- General Surgery & Cardiothoracic Research Emory University Affiliated Hospitals
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Justicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justicz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Justicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Justicz works at
Dr. Justicz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Justicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Justicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Justicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Justicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.