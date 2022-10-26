See All Ophthalmologists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Alexander Izad, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (134)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Izad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Karolinska Institute and is affiliated with Union Hospital.

Dr. Izad works at Highland Retina Associates, LLC in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Macular Edema and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Retina Associates
    4621 E Margaret Dr, Terre Haute, IN 47803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 281-2608
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Macular Edema
Floaters
Treatment frequency



Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    As always Dr izad and his staff are super professional and very caring. The new facility was very well laid out to make a very relaxing experience.
    Donald Naxwell — Oct 26, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Izad, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian, Spanish and Swedish
    NPI Number
    • 1265591630
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Medical Branch / The University Of Texas Health Science Center
    Residency
    • SUNY Syracuse
    Internship
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Karolinska Institute
    Primary Care
