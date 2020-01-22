Overview

Dr. Alexander Ivanov, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from L.P.Pavlov First Medical Institute and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Ivanov works at Cardiology Associates of Somerset County in Bridgewater, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.