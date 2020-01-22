Dr. Alexander Ivanov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ivanov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Ivanov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Ivanov, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from L.P.Pavlov First Medical Institute and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Locations
-
1
CASC Cardiology465 Union Ave Ste A, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 466-1708
-
2
Somerset Medical Center110 Rehill Ave Ste 1100, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 466-1651
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ivanov has treated me twice for afib, very meticulous with his operations and in the office. Very easy to talk to and to get answers from. I would recommend him to anyone with afib issues
About Dr. Alexander Ivanov, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Hindi and Russian
- 1770583163
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University, Philadelphia|Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- City Hospital #33
- Hahnemann University
- L.P.Pavlov First Medical Institute
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ivanov has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ivanov accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ivanov using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ivanov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ivanov has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ivanov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ivanov speaks Hindi and Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ivanov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ivanov.
