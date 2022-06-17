Dr. Iofin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Iofin, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Iofin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ.
Dr. Iofin works at
Locations
Advanced Psychiatric Care PA444 Neptune Blvd Unit 17, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 528-3232
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Iofin for 2 years now he has saved my life more than once. He is always there when I need him I do not know what I would do without him
About Dr. Alexander Iofin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1053565630
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iofin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iofin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iofin works at
Dr. Iofin speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Iofin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iofin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iofin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iofin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.