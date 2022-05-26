Dr. Alexander Hodge, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Hodge, DMD
Dr. Alexander Hodge, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Dr. Hodge works at
Hillview Family Dental1865 Hillview St, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 231-3921
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Very happy with the level of service. The hygenist, Amy, was excellent. Very calm, friendly and very knowledgeable. Helped ease the anxiety I have for dental visits! Dr. Hodge was very nice as well. The office has been redone since I was there a few years ago and it is certainly an improvement. Reception staff wonderful as well.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1558809467
