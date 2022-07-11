Dr. Alexander Hindenburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hindenburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Hindenburg, MD
Dr. Alexander Hindenburg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Winthrop Hematology and Oncology Associated120 Mineola Blvd Ste 500, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hindenburg is one of a kind.. a great, smart, ohh so smart Dr. and i have been with him 8 years now.. He iss patient and understanding.. great Doctor..
About Dr. Alexander Hindenburg, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1285684175
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Wva U Med Ctr
- Rutgers Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
