Overview

Dr. Alexander Hindenburg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Hindenburg works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.