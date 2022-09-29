Dr. Alexander Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Hill, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Seattle Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Allegro Pediatrics2700 Northup Way, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 827-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Seattle Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr. Hill is very caring and thorough. We get all our questions answered and never feel rushed!
About Dr. Alexander Hill, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1144563248
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Children'S Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
