Dr. Alexander Heatrice II, DDS

Dentistry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Alexander Heatrice II, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Dr. Heatrice II works at The Harlem Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Arnold, MO, Saint Peters, MO and Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyc Health Hospitals Harlem
    506 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 939-2895
  2. 2
    Wojtyna DDS LLC
    1200 Big Bill Rd, Arnold, MO 63010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 287-0001
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 11:30am
  3. 3
    Aspen Dental
    5212 N Service Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 387-4323
  4. 4
    Stewart E Moreland DMD
    2821 N Ballas Rd Ste 225, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 569-1012
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2020
    My daughter happens to have Autism and he was very thoughtful in planning her treatment and services. Her surgery went excellent and recovery was on course. I’d recommend him to other families in the community.
    LATRISA A MORGAN — Dec 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Heatrice II, DDS
    About Dr. Alexander Heatrice II, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790078574
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heatrice II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heatrice II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heatrice II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heatrice II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heatrice II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

