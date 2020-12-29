Dr. Heatrice II accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander Heatrice II, DDS
Overview
Dr. Alexander Heatrice II, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY.
Dr. Heatrice II works at
Locations
-
1
Nyc Health Hospitals Harlem506 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10037 Directions (212) 939-2895
-
2
Wojtyna DDS LLC1200 Big Bill Rd, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (636) 287-0001Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 11:30am
-
3
Aspen Dental5212 N Service Rd, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 387-4323
-
4
Stewart E Moreland DMD2821 N Ballas Rd Ste 225, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 569-1012Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter happens to have Autism and he was very thoughtful in planning her treatment and services. Her surgery went excellent and recovery was on course. I’d recommend him to other families in the community.
About Dr. Alexander Heatrice II, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1790078574
Dr. Heatrice II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Heatrice II works at
Dr. Heatrice II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heatrice II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heatrice II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heatrice II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.