Dr. Alexander Hatsis, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (65)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Hatsis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.

Dr. Hatsis works at SightMD NY Rockville Centre in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SightMD NY Rockville Centre
    220 Maple Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 763-4106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nassau University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Corneal Tattooing
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Cataract
Corneal Tattooing
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Dr. Hatsis was patient, thorough and answer all questions
    S. H. — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Hatsis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1396817144
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Residency
    • Nassau Co Med Ctr, Ophthalmology Nassau Co Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
    Undergraduate School
    • Fordham
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Hatsis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatsis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatsis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatsis works at SightMD NY Rockville Centre in Rockville Centre, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hatsis’s profile.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatsis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatsis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatsis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatsis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

