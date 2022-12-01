Dr. Harmatz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Harmatz, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Harmatz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center.
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc.10 Presidential Blvd Ste 124, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (610) 664-9700
Apple Valley Family Treatment Center466 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828 Directions (401) 353-0900
- 3 50 Maude St Fl 3, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-6510
Roger Williams Medical Center825 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 456-2145
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harmatz is so personable and has the best bedside manner that I have ever seen. He explains your conditions and treatments thoroughly and technically to you. He recommends follow ups to other doctors if need be and even has his staff make the appointment for you. I highly recommend Dr. Harmatz for your GI specialist
About Dr. Alexander Harmatz, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
