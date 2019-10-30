Dr. Alexander Haick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Haick, MD
Dr. Alexander Haick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Surgical Clinic Associates, PA501 Marshall St Ste 500, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 948-1411
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Mississippi Health Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
I would put my life in Dr. Haick's hands. If fact I have and the life of both my father and mother's too. He is caring and takes the time to explain the" what and how" of your condition. I have referred people who are looking for quality care from a surgeon . I highly recommend Dr Alex Haick .
- University Miss Med Center
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Haick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haick works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Haick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.